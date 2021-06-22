‘Fired up’ Queenslanders still no match for NSW Blues, Paul Gallen declares
NSW are being warned not to underestimate the “wounded” Queensland side heading into Origin II.
Former Blues captain Paul Gallen told Mark Levy the Maroons will “without a doubt” be better in game two than in the opener, with Josh Papalii returning and 50,000 screaming fans at Suncorp Stadium to egg them on.
“The fact they’re playing back at their … home ground, they will fire up.”
But Gal still isn’t shying away from backing the Blues.
“They’re too talented, they’re too good a side.”
