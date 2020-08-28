Find a winner!

BlueBet’s Duncan MacRae and Mark ‘Piggy’ Riddell join Ray Hadley to give the odds and tips for all of the weekend’s sport.

The NRL’s Broncos and Roosters go head to head this weekend with a solid backing behind the Sydney team.

“I think everyone will be tipping the Roosters; it’d take a brave man to tip the Broncos!” said Piggy.

As for the Warriors and the Knights stoush, Ray reminded everyone about the Warriors’ success the last time they embraced the country music capital of Tamworth.

“Okay, okay; did you tip em’?” asked Piggy.

“Ah, no,” was Ray’s quick reply.

“I know you think I’m an idiot, but I’m not a complete idiot.”

