Find a winner!

4 mins ago
Ray Hadley
BLUEBETMark 'Piggy' RiddellMICHAEL SULLIVAN

Owner of BlueBet Michael Sullivan and Mark ‘Piggy’ Riddell join Ray Hadley to give the odds and tips for all of the weekend’s sport.

Ahead of a “cracking day” at Randwick, Michael gave listeners the lowdown.

Ray commended him on his pronunciation of American horse Con Te Partiro, and recalled the hilarious time bookie Bill McHugh was less successful.

“[The horse] was named after the famous wire service Reuters News.

“I’d say, ‘Well Bill, what are the prices today for the welter at Rosehill?

“He’d say, ‘well number one, Rooters News’!”

Click PLAY below to hear their tips

 

Ray Hadley
Horse RacingRugby LeagueSports
