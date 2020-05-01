Find a winner!

Owner of BlueBet Michael Sullivan and Mark ‘Piggy’ Riddell join Ray Hadley to give the odds and tips for all of the weekend’s sport.

The Kensington track is back this weekend with the favorite in race 6, ‘Rocha Clock’ worth looking into.

However, the biggest race for Australia this weekend is in Adelaide with the big sprints race on Robert Sangster Stakes day. A good tip is the second favourite, ‘Away Game’, which placed in the Slipper and won the Magic Millions.

