Find a winner!

4 hours ago
Ray Hadley
BLUEBETMark 'Piggy' RiddellMICHAEL SULLIVAN

Owner of BlueBet Michael Sullivan and Mark ‘Piggy’ Riddell join Ray Hadley to give the odds and tips for all of the weekend’s sport.

Ray has a bone to pick with Piggy after last week’s tip.

“Last week he picked Rubisaki .. [at] $1.60.

“I’ve just checked rule four, paragraph six of the Ray Hadley Morning program tipping rules – you are not allowed to tip anything less than $2.40!

“Michael, thank you for ringing me through the week and reminding me … I, in fact, formed the constitution but forgot all about that particular paragraph!”

Click PLAY below to hear their tips

Ray Hadley
Horse RacingSports
