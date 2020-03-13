2GB
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Find a winner!

7 hours ago
Ray Hadley
BLUEBET

Owner of BlueBet Michael Sullivan and Mark ‘Piggy’ Riddell join Ray Hadley to give the odds and tips for all of the weekend’s sport.

They reveal their highly-anticipated tips for this weekend’s NRL.

Ray Hadley introduces Piggy saying, “he’s been quarantined for three months now, even before the coronavirus hit! He hasn’t moved from Shellharbour!”

Piggy: “Well, I’m in a little bit of bubble here in Shellharbour.”

Ray: “That’s your new nickname Bubble Boy!”

Click PLAY below to hear their tips

Ray Hadley
Sports
Advertisement
Advertisement
131 873

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.