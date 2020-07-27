2GB
Fifita deal a sign of Titans’ desperation argues Billy Slater

4 hours ago
Mark Levy
Billy SlaterBrisbane BroncosDavid FifitaGold Coast Titansrugby league featured

The Gold Coast Titans have sealed a three-year, 3.5 million-dollar deal over the weekend with Broncos star David Fifita.

Maroons legend Billy Slater acknowledged Mr Fifita is a “powerful, athletic forward”, but told Mark Levy the Titans are unlikely to see immediate value for money.

“I think it just shows you how desperate some of these teams that are at the bottom of the ladder … are for talent.

“He’s going to be the highest paid player in the game.

“If you’re going to be paying 25 per cent of your salary cap to Ash Taylor and David Fifita, you’re going to have to get some value out of the rest of your group.”

Click PLAY below to hear Billy’s comments in full

Image: Brisbane Broncos/Official website

Mark Levy
Rugby LeagueSports
