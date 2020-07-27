Fifita deal a sign of Titans’ desperation argues Billy Slater

The Gold Coast Titans have sealed a three-year, 3.5 million-dollar deal over the weekend with Broncos star David Fifita.

Maroons legend Billy Slater acknowledged Mr Fifita is a “powerful, athletic forward”, but told Mark Levy the Titans are unlikely to see immediate value for money.

“I think it just shows you how desperate some of these teams that are at the bottom of the ladder … are for talent.

“He’s going to be the highest paid player in the game.

“If you’re going to be paying 25 per cent of your salary cap to Ash Taylor and David Fifita, you’re going to have to get some value out of the rest of your group.”

Image: Brisbane Broncos/Official website