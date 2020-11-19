Festivities in full swing for Sydney NYE but still no Christmas guarantees

The NSW government has today unveiled its detailed plan for COVID-safe New Year’s Eve celebrations in Sydney.

A pass system will be set up to allow frontline workers, venue patrons, hospitality workers and residents exclusive access to designated zones around the CBD.

Restrictions on outdoor gatherings will also be eased from next week, allowing for 500 people at seated religious gatherings, and 3000 at ticketed events.

Meanwhile, indoor gathering limits remained capped at 20 people for the foreseeable future – including for Christmas Day celebrations.

Tourism Minister Stuart Ayres acknowledged that the uncertainty around Christmas is frustrating for New South Welshmen.

“The Premier has alluded to that [being] something we’ll be constantly looking at over the next week to a fortnight,” he told Jim Wilson.

“My advice would be to plan for [20], and if the government comes out and makes that announcement off health advice, well you can have a few more people around.”

