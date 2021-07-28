2GB
Feelings of ‘armageddon’ in Sydney’s west as lockdown extended

3 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Steve Christou
Article image for Feelings of ‘armageddon’ in Sydney’s west as lockdown extended

Sydney’s west is feeling the brunt of the extended lockdown, as more residents are included in a hard lockdown.

The Campbelltown, Georges River and Parramatta LGAs have joined five western Sydney areas where people must not leave the area for work, unless it is essential.

Cumberland City Council Mayor Steve Christou told Ben Fordham morale is low amongst residents.

“It is seriously like armageddon.

“Our residents have been very patient and abided by every rule and condition.

“We are now 19 months into COVID and we have no solution other than lockdowns.”

Ben Fordham
LocalNewsNSW
