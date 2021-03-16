2GB
Federal MP fat shames professor ‘with no hesitation’ after criticism of skolling video

3 hours ago
BEN FORDHAM EXCLUSIVE
Andrew Laming
Article image for Federal MP fat shames professor ‘with no hesitation’ after criticism of skolling video

Federal MP Andrew Laming has fat shamed a university professor while defending a video of himself in a skolling contest with a teenage girl.

A Current Affair obtained a video of the drinking competition where the 19-year old was reportedly drinking vodka while Dr Laming downed a beer.

Mr Laming told Ben Fordham he did nothing wrong.

Andrew Laming: “They found some guy from Deakin University who’s got his own battles with Big Macs telling me how to drink alcohol.”

Ben Fordham: “So what, are you fat shaming some bloke who appeared on the Current Affair story are you?”

Andrew Laming: “Absolutely, with no hesitation.”

Mr Laming came under fire in 2013 when he made comments about a woman’s weight to reportedly start a social media debate on Australia’s problem with obesity.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: A Current Affair

BEN FORDHAM EXCLUSIVE
News
