Federal Health Minister ‘quietly hopeful’ first coronavirus ban could be lifted

6 hours ago
Alan Jones
coronavirusGreg Hunt

The federal health minister is hopeful elective surgeries will be back on the table after the National Cabinet meets this morning.

Medical professionals are confident if protocols are strictly followed, the return of elective surgery can be managed safely.

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt tells Alan Jones the ban on elective surgery and IVF could be the first of restrictions to be lifted.

“Two really important topics, they’re hugely important to families or to people who might be suffering pain.

“I’m quietly hopeful that before the day is out we might have some positive news on elective surgery and IVF.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Alan Jones
AustraliaHealthNews
