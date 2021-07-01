2GB
Federal Health Minister makes AstraZeneca vaccine advice ‘very clear’

4 hours ago
Jim Wilson
The federal government is seeking to clear up confusion over the safety of the AstraZeneca vaccine, following conflicting messages from state governments.

Health Minister Greg Hunt told Jim Wilson “the advice is very clear”.

AstraZeneca is recommended for over 60s, while Pfizer is recommended for under 60s.

AstraZeneca is approved by the TGA for those aged 18+, and can be used “in adults … for whom:

  • [Pfizer] is not available
  • The benefits are likely to outweigh the risks for that individual
  • And the person has made an informed decision based on an understanding of the risks and benefits.”

Responding to comments made by the Queensland Premier and Chief Health Officer, Mr Hunt said, “I’ll take the high road”.

“Our job is to provide confidence.”

Press PLAY below to hear the Health Minister’s advice in full

Jim Wilson
