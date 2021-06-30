Ben Fordham blasts QLD Premier and CHO’s ‘disgraceful conduct’

Ben Fordham has blasted the Queensland Premier and Chief Health Officer over “misinformation” around the vaccine rollout.

Scott Morrison has encouraged under-60s “to go and have that discussion with your GP” if they wish to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine.

But the Queensland CHO Dr Jeannette Young has said she doesn’t want under 40s getting the AstraZeneca vaccine, saying she doesn’t want an 18-year-old dying from a blood clot after receiving the jab.

Ben Fordham has accused Dr Young and Annastacia Palaszczuk of “throwing a grenade under our vaccine program”.

“It just undermines our confidence and where we’re supposed to be going.

“Disgraceful conduct.”

