Federal government’s $83 million plan for fuel security

The federal government will announce an $83.5 million plan to support oil refineries as part of its commitment to fuel security.

The support was announced in the September budget and was scheduled to flow from July 2021 but will now be brought forward.

The refineries will receive at least 1 cent a litre for petrol, diesel and jet fuel they produce from January 1.

Energy Minister Angus Taylor told Chris Smith oil refineries need to be recognised.

“The truth is that for many, many, years our refineries have played an important role in ensuring that we have the fuel we need when we need it.”

Image: Getty