Federal government accused of rewarding Queensland’s ‘bad behaviour’

The Morrison government’s tourism package is under fire for unequal distribution of discounted flights.

Jim Wilson blasted the federal government for “essentially rewarding bad behaviour and poor decision-making” by giving Queensland the most aid.

“I was born and raised on the Gold Coast, and I know they’re doing it tough, but … it’s the mistakes of the Palaszczuk government that’s cost tourism operators up there.

“This is a disgraceful decision.”

NSW Tourism Minister Stuart Ayres echoed Jim’s sentiments, pointing out not only is there just one NSW destination on the list, but 10 of the routes are outbound from Sydney.

He accused the federal government of incentivising people to travel away from a part of his state that desperately needs help.

“The one fundamental area of the NSW visitor economy that needs support … is Sydney.

“Given we’ve worked so hard as a state to keep our borders open .. and demonstrate that we really are all in this together, I think it’s really critical that … Sydney [is included].”

Moree Mayor Katrina Humphries was furious most of regional NSW has been ignored by the scheme.

She told Jim Wilson she’s been warning for months that Queensland would face dire economic consequences as a result of snap border closures.

“I’m sorry, I’m not interested in picking up the tab for Queenslanders.

“Over half the people of Queensland thought it was fine that people in northern NSW should be denied medical access.

“I can’t swallow that.”

