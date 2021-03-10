2GB
Ben Fordham grills Tourism Minister as NSW ‘dudded’ on half-price flights

8 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Ben ShieldsDan Tehan
Ben Fordham has grilled the Tourism Minister over ‘dudding’ NSW in a federal package offering hundreds of thousands of cheap airfares.

Consumers will be able to purchase flights to select destinations at a 50 per cent discount on most airline websites from April 1.

The government estimates it will offer about 800,000 half-price plane tickets to destinations such as the Gold Coast, Cairns, Alice Springs and Launceston.

There is only one route available to NSW under the scheme – Melbourne to Merimbula – compared to 13 to Queensland.

“Nearly all the support is going to Queensland, while NSW appears to be dudded,” Ben Fordham said.

“I’d love to know what we did wrong in NSW.”

Tourism Minister Dan Tehan assured Ben destinations will continue to be upgraded.

“We’re going to continue to be updating it, working with the airlines.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Dubbo Mayor Ben Shields told Ben Fordham he hopes it was all a “terrible typo”.

“This is a pretty big slap in the face, it really isn’t fair.

“How can you reward Palaszczuk up there? She’s stuffed her own tourism industry.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Ben Fordham
AustraliaNewsTravel
