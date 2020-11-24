2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Federal Energy Minister calls on NSW to prioritise customers over renewables policy

1 hour ago
Ben Fordham
Angus Taylor
Article image for Federal Energy Minister calls on NSW to prioritise customers over renewables policy

Federal Energy Minister Angus Taylor says customers must remain at the forefront of policy as NSW considers a new renewable energy plan.

NSW parliament is debating a $32 billion renewables bill which would see the state move away from coal.

Federal Energy Minister Angus Taylor was not consulted on the NSW blueprint and is concerned the plan will lead to higher power prices if coal-fired plants are closed early.

Mr Taylor told Ben Fordham he’s reached out to NSW Energy Minister Matt Kean.

“The risk is if you see premature closure of a coal fire power station … it raises the price of electricity and we can’t afford to have that happen.

“There hasn’t been enough standing up for customers in the electricity market … we will do it every day and that means working with NSW to make sure this policy doesn’t become a tax on consumers.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty/Sam Mooy 

Ben Fordham
EnvironmentNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873