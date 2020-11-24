Federal Energy Minister calls on NSW to prioritise customers over renewables policy

Federal Energy Minister Angus Taylor says customers must remain at the forefront of policy as NSW considers a new renewable energy plan.

NSW parliament is debating a $32 billion renewables bill which would see the state move away from coal.

Federal Energy Minister Angus Taylor was not consulted on the NSW blueprint and is concerned the plan will lead to higher power prices if coal-fired plants are closed early.

Mr Taylor told Ben Fordham he’s reached out to NSW Energy Minister Matt Kean.

“The risk is if you see premature closure of a coal fire power station … it raises the price of electricity and we can’t afford to have that happen.

“There hasn’t been enough standing up for customers in the electricity market … we will do it every day and that means working with NSW to make sure this policy doesn’t become a tax on consumers.”

