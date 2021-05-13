Fears for collateral damage as world’s strongest rodent poison fast-tracked

Native wildlife and the family dog could be among the collateral damage of the NSW government’s solution to the mouse plague.

The government has flagged the use of the world’s strongest mouse poison, bromadiolone, which kills in under 24 hours and is yet to be approved.

Pestrol founder Andrew Fennell admitted to Jim Wilson the pesticide will have deadly consequences for wild animals and domestic pets if they ingest it, or mice killed by it.

“While the decision is very serious, you have to weigh up the pros and cons.

“[The Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority] are fast-tracking it, but … $50 million is probably not enough. Should this have been done earlier? Yes.

“Even if they get it across the line very fast, has the damage already been done?”

