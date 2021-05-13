2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Fears for collateral damage as world’s strongest rodent poison fast-tracked

39 mins ago
Jim Wilson
mouse plaguenative animalspestswildlife
Article image for Fears for collateral damage as world’s strongest rodent poison fast-tracked

Native wildlife and the family dog could be among the collateral damage of the NSW government’s solution to the mouse plague.

The government has flagged the use of the world’s strongest mouse poison, bromadiolone, which kills in under 24 hours and is yet to be approved.

Pestrol founder Andrew Fennell admitted to Jim Wilson the pesticide will have deadly consequences for wild animals and domestic pets if they ingest it, or mice killed by it.

“While the decision is very serious, you have to weigh up the pros and cons.

“[The Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority] are fast-tracking it, but … $50 million is probably not enough. Should this have been done earlier? Yes.

“Even if they get it across the line very fast, has the damage already been done?”

Press PLAY below to hear his analysis

Pestrol is an advertiser on 2GB.

Jim Wilson
EnvironmentNewsNSWPets
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873