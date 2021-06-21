2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Sports
  • Fearless Angus Crichton ‘jealous’ of..

Fearless Angus Crichton ‘jealous’ of teammates’ venture into enemy territory

4 hours ago
Mark Levy
Angus CrichtonNSW Bluesrugby league featuredSTATE OF ORIGIN
Article image for Fearless Angus Crichton ‘jealous’ of teammates’ venture into enemy territory

The NSW Blues face a fight against the odds to claim another Queensland victory, heading to Suncorp Stadium for Origin II.

Angus Crichton will return to the Blues for game two, after missing the opener due to suspension, and told Mark Levy he’s “excited” to head into enemy territory.

“After the way that the boys played up in Townsville … I was so excited for them, but I was also very jealous and wanted to be a part of it.”

Despite the high of their 50-6 victory in game one, Crichton stressed NSW will not head to Suncorp complacent.

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: NSW Blues/Official website

Mark Levy
Rugby LeagueSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873