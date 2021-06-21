Fearless Angus Crichton ‘jealous’ of teammates’ venture into enemy territory

The NSW Blues face a fight against the odds to claim another Queensland victory, heading to Suncorp Stadium for Origin II.

Angus Crichton will return to the Blues for game two, after missing the opener due to suspension, and told Mark Levy he’s “excited” to head into enemy territory.

“After the way that the boys played up in Townsville … I was so excited for them, but I was also very jealous and wanted to be a part of it.”

Despite the high of their 50-6 victory in game one, Crichton stressed NSW will not head to Suncorp complacent.

Image: NSW Blues/Official website