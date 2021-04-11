2GB
‘Fear’ among GPs refusing to offer AstraZeneca jabs

12 hours ago
chris smith
Dr Karen Price
Article image for ‘Fear’ among GPs refusing to offer AstraZeneca jabs

Some GPs across the nation are refusing to offer AstraZeneca’s vaccine to people under 50 amid fears of legal liability if patients suffer serious or fatal side effects.

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt has said there are measures in place to protect doctors.

But Royal College of General Practitioners President Dr Karen Price told Chris Smith the response is not enough, with some doctors wanting “more clarification”.

“This is a degree of fear from some of our colleagues, but I understand it because when you get caught up in legal proceedings it’s a very unpleasant experience.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty

chris smith
AustraliaHealthNews
