Famous Aussie brand returns home with a little help from some friends

Iconic shoemaker RM Williams is back in Australian hands, and its new owners expect more local jobs as a result.

An investment group led by mining magnate Andrew Forrest and his wife Nicola has purchased the outfitter for about $190 million.

Nicola Forrest told Jim Wilson 98 percent of RM Williams’ products are made in South Australia, and they want to continue that legacy.

“Under the previous owners, it really had been promoted and expanded internationally, and there’s been more investment into the workshop in South Australia.

“The predictions are that demand is going to grow, and we hope it’s going to employ more people.”

