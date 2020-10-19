2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Famous Aussie brand returns home..

Famous Aussie brand returns home with a little help from some friends

5 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Andrew 'Twiggy' ForrestAustralian MadeBusiness FeaturedNicola ForrestRM Williams

Iconic shoemaker RM Williams is back in Australian hands, and its new owners expect more local jobs as a result.

An investment group led by mining magnate Andrew Forrest and his wife Nicola has purchased the outfitter for about $190 million.

Nicola Forrest told Jim Wilson 98 percent of RM Williams’ products are made in South Australia, and they want to continue that legacy.

“Under the previous owners, it really had been promoted and expanded internationally, and there’s been more investment into the workshop in South Australia.

“The predictions are that demand is going to grow, and we hope it’s going to employ more people.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Jim Wilson
AustraliaBusinessNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873