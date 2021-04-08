Family’s desperate plea after man involved in horrific life-changing crash

The family of a man who may never walk again have their suspicions another vehicle may have caused the accident that put the man in hospital.

Andrew Foster fell into a coma after his bicycle slammed into the back of a parked ute at speeds of up to 50 km/h on Mona Vale Road at St Ives on March 15.

Andrew recently woke from his coma with a broken neck, broken back, fractured skull and broken hand.

His family say the experienced cyclist wouldn’t have slammed on the brakes without a reason.

His brother, David, told Ben Fordham Andrew told first responders to the scene it wasn’t his fault.

“We think there’s been another car involved, that’s for sure.”

Anyone who may have witnessed the accident is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers (1800 333 000) or Gordon Police Station on 9418 5399.