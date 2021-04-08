2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Family’s desperate plea after..

Family’s desperate plea after man involved in horrific life-changing crash

1 hour ago
Ben Fordham
Andrew Foster
Article image for Family’s desperate plea after man involved in horrific life-changing crash

The family of a man who may never walk again have their suspicions another vehicle may have caused the accident that put the man in hospital.

Andrew Foster fell into a coma after his bicycle slammed into the back of a parked ute at speeds of up to 50 km/h on Mona Vale Road at St Ives on March 15.

Andrew recently woke from his coma with a broken neck, broken back, fractured skull and broken hand.

His family say the experienced cyclist wouldn’t have slammed on the brakes without a reason.

His brother, David, told Ben Fordham Andrew told first responders to the scene it wasn’t his fault.

“We think there’s been another car involved, that’s for sure.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Anyone who may have witnessed the accident is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers (1800 333 000) or Gordon Police Station on 9418 5399.

Ben Fordham
LocalNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873