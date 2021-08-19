‘Sickening and selfish’: Fake vaccine appointments on WeChat scam 60 people

NSW Police have formed a strike force to investigate fraudulent vaccine appointments shared through social media application WeChat.

Approximately 60 people made bookings through a genuine NSW Health link reserved for health care workers, despite being ineligible themselves, paying a $300 fee prior to attending the Royal Prince Alfred Hospital in Sydney last Friday.

Police believe more people may have accessed the booking link, and are urging anyone who did so to come forward.

Scam victims may have taken appointments without realising they were ineligible, Cybercrime Squad Commander Detective Superintendent Matthew Craft said.

“Somebody within the system has changed their employment status to reflect that they are essential healthcare workers.”

NSW Police Minister David Elliott described the case as “probably the most sickening and selfish fraud case that could occur during a pandemic”.

“You do not need to pay for a vaccine in Australia,” he emphasised.

