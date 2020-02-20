Fake solar salesman robs elderly woman

A man who pretended to by a solar panel salesman in order to rob an elderly woman has been arrested and charged.

The 30-year-old knocked on the door of the woman’s Oak Flats home, south of Wollongong, at about 1.30pm on February 10.

Posing as a solar panel salesman, he was allowed into the 86-year-old’s house where he then allegedly stole her purse.

Police allege multiple fraudulent transactions were made via the woman’s bank account.

After extensive inquiries, officers arrested the 30-year-old Wilberforce man at about 5pm yesterday in Wollongong.

He’s been charged with three counts of obtain financial advantage by deception and been refused bail to face court later today.

