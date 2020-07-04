EXCLUSIVE | Wally Lewis reveals player angst over Broncos pay cheques

Rugby league immortal Wally Lewis has revealed there is player angst across the Broncos dressing room in the wake of one of the toughest periods in the club’s history.

Brisbane have now lost five straight games since the NRL season resumed following the COVID-19 shutdown for the first time since 2012.

Now Lewis says members of the Broncos playing squad aren’t happy with fellow teammates who are being paid more than others and not living up to their pay cheques.

Lewis told The Continuous Call Team there’s a bad mood at Red Hill.

“The spirit between the players suggesting that a number of them aren’t real happy with the payments being given to some of the players and they’re not really performing all that well,” Lewis said.

“Anthony Milford’s copped an absolute hammering from the general public and the media alike.

“He’s a million dollar man and they’re just saying he’s not getting too much out of it.

“The one issue that they can’t deny is there just seems to be a pretty bad mood in the club.

“That’s a real indication that something needs to be changed.

“The finger pointing has included the coach as well, I think that’s been pretty tough on him.”

Brisbane play the Warriors in round eight at Central Coast Stadium with kick-off at 5:30pm this afternoon.

Click ‘play’ to hear the full interview below.

Jono Searle/Getty Images.