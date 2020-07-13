EXCLUSIVE | Teachers attend end-of-term function at COVID-19 hotspot

Ray Hadley has revealed the pub at the centre of a COVID-19 outbreak hosted an event attended by at least 100 school staff.

21 cases of COVID-19 have been connected to the Crossroads Hotel in Casula so far, and anyone who visited the pub between July 3 and July 10 has been asked to self-isolate and get tested.

Ray has discovered on July 3, teachers and school staff from across south-west Sydney held a celebration at the pub.

“I’ve now confirmed with the NSW Department of Education a large group of staff … from 16 different schools … came together for an end of term drink.

“At least 100 people attended this function, including most principals from various schools in the region.”

NSW Health told The Ray Hadley Morning Show the attendees are following advice to self-isolate (full statement below).

“This could really set us down the wrong path.”

Image: Nine News Australia