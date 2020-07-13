2GB
EXCLUSIVE | Teachers attend end-of-term function at COVID-19 hotspot

6 hours ago
Ray Hadley
coronavirusCrossroads Hotel

Ray Hadley has revealed the pub at the centre of a COVID-19 outbreak hosted an event attended by at least 100 school staff.

21 cases of COVID-19 have been connected to the Crossroads Hotel in Casula so far, and anyone who visited the pub between July 3 and July 10 has been asked to self-isolate and get tested.

Ray has discovered on July 3, teachers and school staff from across south-west Sydney held a celebration at the pub.

“I’ve now confirmed with the NSW Department of Education a large group of staff … from 16 different schools … came together for an end of term drink.

“At least 100 people attended this function, including most principals from various schools in the region.”

NSW Health told The Ray Hadley Morning Show the attendees are following advice to self-isolate (full statement below).

“This could really set us down the wrong path.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full story

Image: Nine News Australia

 

Full statement from NSW Health:

There were a number of staff present at the Crossroads Hotel for an end of term gathering.

The Department is working with NSW Health for contact tracing.

Staff are following advice from NSW Health and are currently self-isolating.

 

Ray Hadley
NewsNSW
