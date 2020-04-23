2GB
EXCLUSIVE | Project Apollo proposal spurned by Queensland Premier

2 mins ago
Mark Levy
Project ApolloTroy Grant

The Queensland Premier is under fire for claiming the NRL had failed to submit a public safety plan after rejecting Project Apollo’s submission.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk called on the NRL to submit a proposal today in a press conference, claiming “there is no detailed plan”.

Former NSW Deputy Premier and Project Apollo representative Troy Grant disputes the Premier’s account.

“I’m just a little confused about the language,” he told Mark Levy.

“As Project Apollo’s representative I was asked to make contact with the Queensland Government, which I did.

“I was told very, very differently, and very opposite to what the Premier has said in her comments.”

He says he had an extensive conversation with a representative of the government’s response committee, asking how to submit the NRL’s public safety plans.

“During a Project Apollo meeting I got the phone call from Queensland saying ‘do not send us anything’.

“To suddenly say that she hasn’t received anything, well that’s because she asked us not to.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty/Jono Searle 

