Paul Gallen reveals honest chat with Josh Morris over future

Cronulla Sharks legend Paul Gallen has revealed he had an honest chat today with former teammate Josh Morris over his future at the club.

It’s no secret Morris has asked the Sharks for an immediate release in order to take up an opportunity to play alongside his brother at the Roosters.

Despite the signing of Jesse Ramien, there is still uncertainty over Cronulla’s backline for the 2020 season with Matt Moylan and Josh Dugan both having fitness concerns.

Gallen told Wide World of Sports radio the Sharks can only afford to let Morris go if they receive a fair exchange from the Roosters.

“Josh rang me this morning and asked me what I thought,” Gallen said.

“I need to put the Sharks hat on and I was just honest with him.

“Had Josh Dugan trained most of the preseason, had Matt Moylan trained most of the pre-season I would certainly consider it, if we get something back from the Roosters, if it’s a win-win situation.

“I honestly said to him, ‘mate I can’t see it happening,’ and if I was the club I wouldn’t do it at this point in time either.

“The way this stands at the moment with Josh wanting to go, it benefits the Roosters to no end, it strengthens their team and weakens Cronulla.

“I’d go for a middle forward if I was the Sharks.”

Morris has played 286 NRL games for the Dragons, Bulldogs and Cronulla scoring 137 tries, while he has also represented New South Wales and Australia.

