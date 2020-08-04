EXCLUSIVE | Masks made mandatory at McDonald’s

Fast-food chain McDonald’s will today announce the mandatory use of masks for all staff across NSW.

Staff will be issued with a three-ply surgical mask at the beginning of their shift.

McDonald’s Australia CEO Andrew Gregory told Ben Fordham “it’s just the right thing to do”.

“Our customers expect us to do the best we can to protect the community.

“We’d love our customers to also wear masks. But we’re also not going to be the police in relation to the masks.”

It comes after Woolworths and Kmart asked all customers and staff to wear masks.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian is strongly recommending people wear masks but has stopped short of making them mandatory.