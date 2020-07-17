EXCLUSIVE | Call-out for testing as new cluster emerges in Western Sydney

Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant is appealing for diners at a Western Sydney restaurant to come forward for testing as new cases are identified.

The Thai Rock restaurant in Stockland Mall at Wetherill Park was identified as a possible hotspot after a worker and four mallgoers tested positive.

Dr Chant revealed to Jim Wilson two further cases have been connected to the restaurant since this morning’s announcement.

“Because of those additional cases, we are now recommending that anyone who attended that restaurant on the 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th and 14th of July come forward and get tested, [and] isolate for the full 14 days, even if that test is negative.

“Regardless of the minimal nature of symptoms, please get tested.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Nine News