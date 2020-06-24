EXCLUSIVE | Asbestos discovered at Sydney high school

A high school in Sydney’s north-west has undergone major works after asbestos was found in the building.

The NSW Education Department has told Ben Fordham asbestos was found within the roof at Castle Hill High School.

Remediation work spanned from May 16, 2020, to June 15, with students moved out of the classroom block into other areas.

The Department assures there is now a low risk of exposure to airborne hazardous material.

Staff members had been concerned pieces of asbestos had fallen on them from the ceiling but further testing found the ceiling tiles did not contain asbestos.

More than 30 Sydney schools were found to have asbestos in a 2017 review but Castle Hill High was not one of them.