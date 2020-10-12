2GB
EXCLUSIVE | All-Aussie talent revealed for AFL grand final

5 hours ago
Deborah Knight
AFL Grand FinalSheppard

Much loved Brisbane pop group Sheppard has been confirmed as part of the AFL grand final half-time entertainment.

Deborah Knight revealed the news with lead singer George Sheppard in his first interview since the full Aussie line-up was confirmed.

“We’re the only band playing in the half-time slot, which is just huge news for us,” said George.

“We’re just so excited and humbled, and so grateful for the opportunity.”

He went on to exclusively share the songs they’ll be playing on the night.

Click PLAY below to listen to the full interview

