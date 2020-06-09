EXCLUSIVE | All ages community sport set to return July 1

NSW Sports Minister Geoff Lee has revealed all community sport for over 18s will return next month.

Restrictions on junior community sport will be lifted on July 1 but most clubs won’t be able to run their seasons with adult competitions.

Now, Mr Lee told Ben Fordham over 18s will also be able to play from July 1.

“It’s game on for the whole community.”

He says teams will be able to train together without the 10 person limit, as long as social distancing is maintained.

He also announced sporting facilities are allowed 50 people in every corporate area as long as food and drink is served.

