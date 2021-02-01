Ex-councillor demands sackings over incompetence of ‘socialist enclave’

The Central Coast Council’s massive debt and subsequent administration has put its budgeting failures in the spotlight.

Former councillor Troy Marquart resigned last year in protest over the fiasco, and told Jim Wilson the “rank incompetence” of a “socialist enclave” within the council is to blame.

He condemned his ex-colleagues’ “grandiose, left-wing ideas” like biodiversity and climate change strategies, and disputed the Local Government Minister’s plea of ignorance, calling on her to sack the council.

“They totally ignored the importance of ratepayers’ dollars.

“I’m asking the Minister now, please be brave.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Google Maps