‘Put your hand up’: Minister’s challenge for angry ratepayers

Jim Wilson has confronted the minister responsible for NSW’s councils with the anger and frustrations of listeners.

Many listeners called in to air their grievances, the discussion sparked by the extension of Central Coast Council’s suspension for financial mismanagement.

Ratepayers are being asked to foot the $565 million bill with a 15 per cent special levy.

Local Government Minister Shelley Hancock told Jim her office were unaware of many of the council’s illegitimate actions, but cited “legal constraints” preventing further action.

“Why don’t you just suspend them for the rest of 2021 and let the administrator do his work?” Jim asked the minister.

“That’s what I’d like to do, quite frankly.

“Remember Jim, they have elections in September this year.

“My view is, if you want to sit back and … criticise your local council, how about you put your hand up?”

