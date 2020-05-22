‘Everyone loses out’: Sharks prop adamant restrictions will be adhered to

As the season resumption approaches, NRL players have sworn to strictly abide by coronavirus social distancing restrictions.

The Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks will face off against the Wests Tigers in round three next Saturday.

Sharks prop Aaron Woods told James Willis the last two weeks of contact training “has been a massive boost” to the team, especially for players facing ‘niggling’ injuries following the first two rounds.

“Our boys have come back in really good nick.”

Mr Woods is confident the Sharks won’t face any restriction-breaching scandals in the weeks to come.

“At Cronulla, we got absolute told that anything you do that is out of what we’ve been told in our protocols will let yourself, the team and the NRL down.

“It’s not just the players that get hammered for it, it’s our officials, they don’t get paid … it’s the fans: they don’t get to see the product of the game.

“Everyone loses out… at the end of the day, we’ve got to pull our heads in and live with it.”

Image: Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks/Official website