Evaluating the lessons learned from the Trump presidency

As the presidency of Donald Trump comes to an end, pundits have reflected on the good and the bad from the last four years.

Sky News commentator Chris Kenny told Jim Wilson US politicians can learn from the way Mr Trump advocated for the working class and prioritised the national interest in trade relations.

“Everybody knows his character flaws … he got elected because they though the political class had ignored the mainstream.

“Those who oppose Trump, sure, dance on his grave, be relieved that such a divisive figure is no longer in the White House, but you’d better learn those lessons.”

Image: Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images