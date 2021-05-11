EPA under fire for ‘ridiculous solution’ to western Sydney’s big stink

The Environmental Protection Authority is under fire for its slow response to western Sydney’s stench.

Ben Fordham was contacted by residents in Minchinbury and surrounding suburbs who claimed the smell emitting from waste facilities in residential areas is unbearable.

The EPA had issued Bingo landfill facility with a legal notice but the odour remains.

Bingo has now been tasked with placing a layer of topsoil to stop the smell.

Member for Mount Druitt Edmond Atalla is moving a motion to shut Bingo down until the smell is gone.

He told Ben Fordham the EPA is “not taking this seriously”.

“The EPA has not taken any harsh action.

“EPA has put a condition on them to stop taking smelly bins in. How the hell are you going to monitor that?

“Are they gonna employ a human sniffer?”

Press PLAY below to hear Edmond Atalla’s accusations

Image: Getty