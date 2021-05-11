2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

EPA under fire for ‘ridiculous solution’ to western Sydney’s big stink

7 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Edmond AtallaEPAMinchinbury
Article image for EPA under fire for ‘ridiculous solution’ to western Sydney’s big stink

The Environmental Protection Authority is under fire for its slow response to western Sydney’s stench.

Ben Fordham was contacted by residents in Minchinbury and surrounding suburbs who claimed the smell emitting from waste facilities in residential areas is unbearable.

The EPA had issued Bingo landfill facility with a legal notice but the odour remains.

Bingo has now been tasked with placing a layer of topsoil to stop the smell.

Member for Mount Druitt Edmond Atalla is moving a motion to shut Bingo down until the smell is gone.

He told Ben Fordham the EPA is “not taking this seriously”.

“The EPA has not taken any harsh action.

“EPA has put a condition on them to stop taking smelly bins in. How the hell are you going to monitor that?

“Are they gonna employ a human sniffer?”

Press PLAY below to hear Edmond Atalla’s accusations

 

Image: Getty

Ben Fordham
EnvironmentNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873