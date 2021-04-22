EPA issues legal notice to fix western Sydney odour

The Environmental Protection Authority is issuing a legal notice to fix an odour wafting into the homes of western Sydney residents.

Ben Fordham was contacted by residents in Minchinbury and surrounding suburbs who claimed the smell emitting from waste facilities in residential areas is unbearable.

EPA’s Regulatory Operations Executive Director Stephen Beaman told Ben Fordham the smell has been traced back to Bingo Eastern Creek Recycling Ecology Park (& Landfill).

“We’re putting a notice on Bingo this morning, to require them to take action … what we call a ‘clean up direction’.

“There are pipes through the system that actually collect the rainwater and we’ve identified a break in those pipes. We’ve said you’ve got to get onto that today.”

