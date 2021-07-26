2GB
Environment Minister says Great Barrier Reef saved from ‘kick in the teeth’

15 hours ago
Ben Fordham
GREAT BARRIER REEFSussan Ley
Article image for Environment Minister says Great Barrier Reef saved from ‘kick in the teeth’

Environment Minister Sussan Ley says tourism operators have been sheltered from the potential fallout from listing the Great Barrier Reef as endangered.

A UNESCO World Heritage Committee draft report had issued a recommendation to list the Great Barrier Reef as a world heritage site “in danger” because of successive reef bleaching events.

But UNESCO has given Australia another eight months to upgrade its protection of the reef before making a ruling next year.

Ms Ley told Ben Fordham “Team Australia put in a lot of hard work” for the outcome.

“An ‘in danger’ listing would have been a real kick in the teeth for our tourism operators.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

EnvironmentNews
