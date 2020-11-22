2GB
‘Enormous operation’ comes to a close as border with Victoria opens

2 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Mick Fuller
NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller is commending his officers as a massive border operation comes to an end, with travellers from Victoria entering NSW.

He told Ben Fordham everyone came together over the 138 days the border was closed.

“It was an enormous operation.

“The police down here did a great job protecting local communities and the local communities treated the city police almost like family.”

Ben Fordham
NewsNSW
