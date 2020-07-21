Energy Minister urges Aussies to shop around for their energy bill

Energy Minister Angus Taylor insists electricity prices are going down while admitting energy usage is on the rise.

Wholesale electricity prices in Australia reached a five-year low during the coronavirus lockdown.

But listeners have called in telling Ben Fordham their energy bills have not gone down.

Mr Taylor told Ben usage “has gone way up” during COVID-19.

“Usage is up and that’s a challenge, we’re really aware of that problem for so many people.

“Those who are really struggling, we’ve strengthened the hardship policies. So they can call up their retailer, there are no late payment fees, there are no disconnections, under the current circumstances.”

He’s urging people to shop around to guarantee the best price.

