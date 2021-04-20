2GB
Energy Minister stands by coal amid net zero target

7 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Angus Taylor
Article image for Energy Minister stands by coal amid net zero target

Energy Minister Angus Taylor has reiterated his support for coal communities after the Prime Minister indicated Australia is moving towards an emissions target of net zero by 2050.

Meanwhile, Deputy Premier John Barilaro is promising a future fund to support coal towns.

Mr Taylor told Ben Fordham the federal government wants to bring down emissions while supporting existing industries.

“We want to strengthen those coal communities, not weaken them.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty/Sam Mooy

