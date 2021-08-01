2GB
Emma McKeon’s father’s message to Queenslanders

4 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Ron McKeonTokyo 2020
Article image for Emma McKeon’s father’s message to Queenslanders

Emma McKeon has broken records, earning a total of 11 Olympic medals after winning seven in Tokyo.

McKeon has now won gold in the women’s 4x100m relay, the 100m freestyle, 50m freestyle and women’s 4x100m mixed relay and bronze in the 100m butterfly, women’s 4x200m relay and mixed 4x100m medley relay.

Father Ron McKeon told Ben Fordham Queensland may try to claim her as theirs – since she trains there – but she comes from Wollongong.

“They can claim her, but we know exactly where she belongs.”

Image: Getty/Maddie Meyer

Ben Fordham
NewsOlympicsSports
