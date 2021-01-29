Emirates backflip not ruled out in repatriation of stranded Aussies

The British government has banned passenger flights entering from the United Arab Emirates, prompting the national carrier to suspend all scheduled flights to Australia.

Acting Foreign Minister Simon Birmingham assured Jim Wilson that while the decision will impact stranded Aussies, they won’t be left with no options.

He pointed out Emirates have been “on again, off again”, having backflipped last week on their initial suspension of flights to Australia’s east coast.

However, “We understand that Etihad, being the other main carrier that flies through the UAE, are likely to continue to fly cargo flight into the UK, and then passengers out of the UK.”

More government-facilitated repatriation flights will also be scheduled.

