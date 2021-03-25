2GB
Emergency Minister ‘blows up’ at MP’s false facts amid flood crisis

4 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Article image for Emergency Minister ‘blows up’ at MP’s false facts amid flood crisis

NSW Emergency Minister David Elliott has hit back at an MP for “creating anxiety” after she was caught out providing the wrong information to Ben Fordham Live.

Those north of the Hawkesbury remain cut off by floodwater, as helicopters work to deliver essentials to the isolated residents.

Federal Member for Macquarie Susan Templeman told Ben Fordham the ADF has not been involved in helping send in supplies.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Mr Elliott told Ben Fordham the ADF has been involved in assisting residents.

“I am just so sick of these armchair generals … who just want to use these natural disasters to score political points, I’m about to blow up about it.

“The reason why Susan Templeman didn’t see ADF helicopters going over her electorate yesterday is because the 15 tonne limit on the bridge has been lifted and we’ve been getting a lot of the supplies in via trucks.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty/ Jenny Evans

