Elderly man robbed in heartless attack

A man has been arrested and charged after stealing from an elderly man in a heartless attack in Sydney’s west.

At about 10am on Monday, the 89-year-old withdrew cash from an ATM on Aurelia Street at Toongabbie before walking down Toongabbie Road.

A 25-year-old ran up to the elderly man and grabbed him from behind before stealing his wallet and fleeing on foot.

Police began investigating and arrested the younger man, who is an Indian national, two days after the attack in a park near the crime scene.

He’s been charged and was refused bail to appear court today.