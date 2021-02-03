2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Sports
  • ‘Egalitarian’ opportunity to own unseen..

‘Egalitarian’ opportunity to own unseen pieces of Australian sports history

4 hours ago
Jim Wilson
auctionSir Donald BradmanSport history
Article image for ‘Egalitarian’ opportunity to own unseen pieces of Australian sports history

A collection of rare, and in some cases never-before-seen photographs of cricket legend Sir Donald Bradman, are up for grabs.

Artvisory senior advisor Paul Sumner told Jim Wilson the collection has been repatriated, offering new insights into Bradman’s early life and post-career.

“These photographs can be bought for 200-500, maybe up to $1000, so it’s quite egalitarian.”

Scroll through some of the available images

Bradman child

Sir Donald Bradman as a child, circa 1909

Bradman wrestling

Bradman wrestling an unknown opponent as a youth

Bradman and Maurice Leyland

Bradman and Maurice Leyland at the conclusion of the 1930 tour in Scarborough

Bradman signing
36
46

Bradman and Dennis Compton, 1974

The auction will be held on Monday February 15 at 6pm.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

For more details, click HERE.

Jim Wilson
CricketSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873