‘Egalitarian’ opportunity to own unseen pieces of Australian sports history

A collection of rare, and in some cases never-before-seen photographs of cricket legend Sir Donald Bradman, are up for grabs.

Artvisory senior advisor Paul Sumner told Jim Wilson the collection has been repatriated, offering new insights into Bradman’s early life and post-career.

“These photographs can be bought for 200-500, maybe up to $1000, so it’s quite egalitarian.”

The auction will be held on Monday February 15 at 6pm.

