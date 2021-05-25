2GB
Eels star Blake Ferguson names his Indigenous rugby league hero

57 mins ago
Mark Levy
Blake FergusonGreg InglisIndigenous RoundParramatta Eelsrugby league featured
Article image for Eels star Blake Ferguson names his Indigenous rugby league hero

Parramatta Eels flyer Blake Ferguson has named Greg Inglis as his favourite Indigenous player.

Ferguson told Mark Levy and Brad ‘Freddy’ Fittler the Indigenous Round this weekend is a chance to serve as an inspirational example for his community.

“We get to go there and showcase our talent, and entertain, and make people believe that they can rise to the top and become like us.”

Inglis, he said, “was someone that I looked up to”.

“I just thought that he was a freak … ‘I want to be like this guy’.”

“You’re not far off, mate,” Freddy replied.

Press PLAY below to hear Ferguson’s Indigenous Round preview

Image: Parramatta Eels/Official website

Mark Levy
Rugby LeagueSports
