Eels star Blake Ferguson names his Indigenous rugby league hero

Parramatta Eels flyer Blake Ferguson has named Greg Inglis as his favourite Indigenous player.

Ferguson told Mark Levy and Brad ‘Freddy’ Fittler the Indigenous Round this weekend is a chance to serve as an inspirational example for his community.

“We get to go there and showcase our talent, and entertain, and make people believe that they can rise to the top and become like us.”

Inglis, he said, “was someone that I looked up to”.

“I just thought that he was a freak … ‘I want to be like this guy’.”

“You’re not far off, mate,” Freddy replied.

Image: Parramatta Eels/Official website