2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Education Minister rejects call to extend school holidays amid closures

4 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Angelo Gavrielatoshome learninglockdownNSW SchoolsNSW Teachers FederationSarah Mitchell
Article image for Education Minister rejects call to extend school holidays amid closures

School students and teachers have found themselves scrambling to prepare for home learning after Sydney’s lockdown was extended

NSW Education Minister Sarah Mitchell told Jim Wilson the “tough” decision was based on health advice, and will only last for the first four days of term.

“One in five people on any given day will be at a school site in NSW, so we do have a big impact in terms of movements in the community.

“We’ll be doing what we did last year.”

Parents have suggested extending the school holidays instead of struggling with the disruption of home learning, but the Minister rebuffed the proposal.

“My role as Education Minister is really to do anything I can to minimise that disruption to education, and every day of learning is important.

“It’s only four days, but … it really matters.”

Press PLAY below to more about the next few days for teachers, parents and students

In response, NSW Teachers Federation President Angelo Gavrielatos told Jim he’s satisfied health orders are being applied consistently across all settings.

However, he “wouldn’t have said no” to extending holidays.

“That was not in the government’s thinking. It certainly was discussed on a number of occasions.

“The assumption that all kids have got the resources available to them at their home is just a false assumption.

“These are difficult circumstances, but teachers will do the very best they can.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full response

Image: Getty

Jim Wilson
EducationNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873