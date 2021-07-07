Education Minister rejects call to extend school holidays amid closures

School students and teachers have found themselves scrambling to prepare for home learning after Sydney’s lockdown was extended.

NSW Education Minister Sarah Mitchell told Jim Wilson the “tough” decision was based on health advice, and will only last for the first four days of term.

“One in five people on any given day will be at a school site in NSW, so we do have a big impact in terms of movements in the community.

“We’ll be doing what we did last year.”

Parents have suggested extending the school holidays instead of struggling with the disruption of home learning, but the Minister rebuffed the proposal.

“My role as Education Minister is really to do anything I can to minimise that disruption to education, and every day of learning is important.

“It’s only four days, but … it really matters.”

In response, NSW Teachers Federation President Angelo Gavrielatos told Jim he’s satisfied health orders are being applied consistently across all settings.

However, he “wouldn’t have said no” to extending holidays.

“That was not in the government’s thinking. It certainly was discussed on a number of occasions.

“The assumption that all kids have got the resources available to them at their home is just a false assumption.

“These are difficult circumstances, but teachers will do the very best they can.”

